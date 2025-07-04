Arrive early if you're going to Caesars Windsor this weekend for the Foreigner shows.

That's the message from Susanne Tomkins, the Manager of PR and Communications at the casino.

Foreigner is playing back-to-back shows, with a sold-out concert this evening (Friday) and a nearly sold-out show taking place Saturday.

The rock group is bringing their Farewell Tour to the Colosseum stage.

Tomkins says there is still some ongoing construction taking place within the parking garage, and arriving early will make it easier to find a parking spot.

She encourages everyone to arrive early.

"If you come early you can go to Cosmos and have a drink before the show, we also always have a nice live local band there. And then we have the House Sports Lounge as well where you can sit, and enjoy, and have a cocktail, and watch the sports that are going on. So we have a lot of great spots to enjoy our property before you come to the show."

Tomkins says there are renovations still taking place at the parking garage.

"Give yourself some extra time, come on down, arrive early, grab your spot there in the parking garage. We will have attendants there helping our guests get into the garage."

She says the rock band announced the tour when they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in October 2024,

"The tickets sold quite quickly for that first show, so we were really grateful that we were able to add a second show to their tour - that's not always a possibility so we were so happy. And then as we saw those tickets also went quite quickly, it's very limited, it's pretty much sold out - that second show - as well."

Doors for both Foreigner concerts will open at 7 p.m., with the shows starting at 8 p.m.

Tomkins adds that Caesars Windsor is the host for a number of events taking place throughout the summer, including comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias on July 18, country stars Jake Owen with special guest Uncle Kracker on July 25, RuPaul's Drag Race Werq The World Tour on August 22 - among many more.