So far, so good at Windsor's Legacy Beacon.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike & Meg, mayor Drew Dilkens says in the first 10 days, 6,000 people attended the Legacy Beacon and Streetcar No. 351.

He says the site has been open for about 19 days and he's hoping to get updated stats on Tuesday.

Dilkens feels the weather has been helping with the attendance.

"Certainly when there's been good weather and we've certainly seen that the last few days, we know that the numbers are really good," says Dilkens.

He believes people are excited.

"They're happy with what they see," he says. "They know it's the best place in the city, the best public place to go to be able to enjoy your million dollar water front, have some food, have some beverages and see a significant piece of Windsor's history. It's a great project."

The $10.3 million Legacy Beacon opened in late April along Windsor's water front.

It's located on Riverside Drive at the foot of Caron Avenue and is named after former mayor, Michael D. Hurst.

The beacon is home to the restored Streetcar No. 351, a historic streetcar that was built in 1918 in Cincinnati, Ohio, and later purchased by the Sandwich, Windsor, and Amherstburg Railway.

The 50-foot-long, 24,000-pound streetcar was restored by RM Automotive in Chatham-Kent and is the focal point of a display honouring the city's transportation past.

Along with the streetcar building, the site also includes a pavilion, a 10,000-square-foot patio with full food and bar service, and washrooms.