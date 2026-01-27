The extreme cold weather is bringing more people to a local shelter.

Christine Wilson-Furlonger is the administrator at Street Help and says the shelter is 'much busier' than usual because of the cold.

"It's overwhelming the amount of people that really need to come in out of the cold," says Wilson-Furlonger.

She says during the day the shelter is used as a warming centre for people to get out of the cold.

Wilson-Furlonger says they can relax, drink coffee, and have a meal.

She says this year, there is much more evidence of the number of people out in the cold.

"People have been able to hide a little bit better; the weather was permitting it, but now people are being forced to come in from the cold," she says.

Wilson-Furlonger says the shelter is currently open until 5 p.m.

She says since the COVID-19 pandemic, the shelter doesn't have enough volunteers to stay open later.

"We were open 24 hours when needed, but without the people to help keep the place going, we just can't do it," she says.

Wilson-Furlonger says the shelter is in need of winter boots and sleeping bags.

She says donations can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Street Help is located at 964 Wyandotte Street East.