It's a busy time for heating and cooling companies.

At Handy Bros. Home Comfort, the company says it has seen a big spike in calls with the cold weather.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Kaleena Cryderman, the company's director of strategic partnerships and market expansion, says with the cold conditions, it's important to check your furnace's filter for proper air flow.

"First and foremost I said this so many times but make sure that you change and you check your filter," says Cryderman. "That's always going to be the first thing that you want to do just to make sure it has the proper air flow."

She says snow around your house should be cleared.

"If the snow is starting to pile up around the exhaust or the intake pipes outside that could definitely start to cause problems as well," she says. "Always just make sure that that's cleared, and then that way your furnace is getting what it needs in order to succeed. So just make sure you're shovelling all that snow off."

Cryderman says the company is getting more calls, especially for older units.

"Make sure that you are listening for any unusual noises, cycling things, like that," says Cryderman. "Call somebody before it completely breaks down. If there's a problem and you think that there's a potential problem, please call somebody to come out and take a look at it. Usually those are telltale signs that your furnace is going to go or something larger is going to happen."

She says windows and doors need to be closed tightly as well.

Handy Bros. Home Comfort serves southwestern Ontario.

Environment Canada has issued a yellow cold warning for Windsor-Essex.

Forecasters say bitterly cold conditions are expected Friday into Saturday morning with wind chill values near -30 to -33.