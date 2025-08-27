Devonshire Mall is expecting a busy week with back to school shoppers.

"We're actually expecting over 250,000 visitors the week before school starts," says Devonshire Mall Marketing Manager Tina Asprakis. "So it's going to be busy the whole entire weekend but there are quite a few back to school deals and a great selection of must have products throughout the mall."

Asprakis says back to school deals are 'everywhere'.

"From like backpacks, clothing, footwear and even phone plans," says Asprakis. "The new Sport Chek is fully stocked for back to school and they have quite a few deals as well. So it looks great in there. You can visit our store promotions page for all the back to school deals actually at DevonshireMall.com.

She says the mall will be open Labour Day Monday.

"Friday, Saturday and Sunday and even Monday are quite busy because Monday we're open for Labour Day from 11 until 6, so it's a very busy day and a very busy weekend," she says. "So the Friday and Saturday do tend to be a bit busier but overall, the whole weekend is going to be pretty busy."

The mall opens at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

On Sunday it opens at 11 a.m. and on Labour Day Monday, the mall is open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.