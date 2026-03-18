Windsor police had a busy St. Patrick's Day.

The police service's Traffic Enforcement Unit checked 756 vehicles at R.I.D.E. programs in Windsor and Amherstburg.

According to police, two roadside tests were administered, but no arrests were made.

Yesterday, members of our Traffic Enforcement Unit conducted a St. Patrick’s Day R.I.D.E. program throughout Windsor and Amherstburg. Officers checked 756 vehicles and administered two roadside screenings. No arrests were made.



Earlier in the day, officers issued 76 enforcement… pic.twitter.com/G96t0DpF31 — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) March 18, 2026

Police also issued 76 enforcement actions earlier in the day.

Three of them were stunt driving charges.

Police say they all occurred in the 3600 block of Wyandotte Street East, and the three drivers were travelling about 40 km/h over the posted speed limit of 50 km/h.

The three drivers will have their licences suspended for 30 days and their vehicles impounded for 14 days.