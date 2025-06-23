Windsor police are reporting life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash in south Windsor.

According to police, officers responded to the crash Sunday night around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Dougall Avenue and the westbound on-ramp to the E.C. Row Expressway.

Police say a motorcycle travelling southbound on Dougall Ave. collided with an SUV that was turning westbound onto the expressway on-ramp.

A 28-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the SUV remained at the scene and is co-operating with police.

The intersection was closed for several hours as police investigated but has since reopened.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.