A busy opening weekend for the 49th annual Carrousel of the Nations.

Event co-chair Manny Paiva says many villages are reporting great attendance and some even ran out of food.



"We are just gathering all the number but from first glimpse, it was an amazing first weekend for Carrousel of the Nations," says Paiva. "Many of the villages are reporting a tremendous amount of attendance, some villages running out of food. It was an absolutely great kickoff to the 49th annual event."

The back-to-back weekend event kicked off on Friday with eight villages.



Paiva says he checked out some of villages and liked what he saw.

"There was a tremendous atmosphere, great culture that you could learn about each village and a lot of smiling faces," says Paiva. "People were absolutely amazed at some of the experiences that they were taking in and the food was delicious."

Day 1 of Carrousel 2024 is in the books. Thank you all attendees and volunteers that make this such an incredible display of ethnic diversity ?? pic.twitter.com/BFxHPe33v5 — THE MCC (@MultiCulturalCl) June 15, 2024

He says villages are expecting a busy second weekend.



"I would already start planning for the second weekend June 21 to the 23, head to Carrousel of Nations.com and check out the schedule of villages that will be open during the second weekend and plan your visit around the world that way right here in our own backyard," he says.



The event continues this weekend at villages throughout Windsor-Essex.



This year's event features seven new villages.

