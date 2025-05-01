A busy night is expected in downtown Windsor.

A watch party will be held at the downtown Loose Goose location for hockey and basketball fans.

The Detroit Pistons continue to hold on in round one of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks. The Pistons won on Tuesday night to force a Game 6. The Knicks lead the series 3-2 with Game 6 in Detroit Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.

And the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Ottawa Senators continue round one of the NHL Playoffs. The Leafs got shutout 4-0 in Tuesday's game to force another game. Toronto leads the series 3-2 with Game 6 in Ottawa Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Then the 2025 MCC Awards Gala will be held at the St. Clair Centre for the Arts Thursday evening, and Caesars Windsor will be busy as Jay Leno and Arsenio Hall hit the Colosseum Stage.

Ward 3 city councillor, Renaldo Agostino, says there's going to be thousands of people in the downtown core.

"And if the weather is nice, and the Leafs win, you never know what you're going to see! But, when you see all of these events happening in the downtown area, this is us playing offence. This is bringing people downtown, these events bring the right atmosphere, the right energy to our downtown core."

He says there will be something for everyone.

"That's the beauty of downtown, there's a little bit of everything for everyone, and all of those things work together. So you may be at the Gala, you may be at the comedy show, you may be walking the streets of downtown, you may be at the Streetcar. Everybody ends up wanting to do more, and that's how downtown's are supposed to work."

Agostino says everyone can get together and feed off each others energy.

"Watching something - especially sports in a crowd - is so much better than just sitting by yourself at home watching it right? You get that energy, everybody feeds off one another whether you're a Leafs fan, a Senators fan, a Pistons fan, or a Knicks fan."

Agostino says both the Leafs game and the Pistons game will be shown at the same time at the Loose Goose.

Fans can make a reservation, or can walk-in at Loose Goose if space is available. The Loose Goose is located at 126 Ouellette Avenue.