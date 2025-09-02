A busy morning at elementary and secondary schools across Windsor-Essex.

Today is the first day of school for thousands of local students.

At Holy Names Catholic High School in south Windsor, the morning rush was extremely busy for staff and students around the school.

Traffic was slow going at the Northwood-Dominion intersection and crossing guards were out assisting parents and students going to either Holy Names or Northwood Public School.

Grade 9 student Davean Kube was late 10 minutes for school due to the changes with Transit Windsor.

"I had to wait for the bus in the morning for like 20 minutes and then I had to do another stop which made me late for school for another 10 minutes," says Kube.

Kube says he's looking forward to the new school year.

"New chapter in my life, getting to meet new people and it's different," says Kube.

Grade 11 student Giuliano Facchineri says the first day of school is special.

"Everyone reuniting from summer, everyone's been away so it's just nice to get all back together again," says Facchineri.

As AM800 news reported on Monday, the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board is expecting roughly 15,000 elementary students this year and 8,500 secondary students.

The board also hired 39 full-time elementary teachers and 27 full-time secondary teachers.