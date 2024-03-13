A busy intersection in LaSalle will have a new traffic signal installed.

During Tuesday's meeting, council approved to install a signal at the intersection of Huron Church Road and Sandwich West Parkway.

Amico Infrastructure Inc. has been awarded the contract for the signal with a price tag of $858,000.

The trigger for this installation was due to the an extension on Sandwich West to Disputed Road, as well as the Silver Leaf Estates Development which was recently built.

The work will include traffic and pedestrian signals, line painting, and pedestrian facilities. There will also be cycling trails that will connect to existing trails east of Huron Church.

The Town states this construction of the signals is critical for the safety of all users, now that the intersection has changed from a three-legged intersection, to a four-leg intersection between two arterial roads.

Construction was expected to begin in late spring, however council has asked administration to ask Amico to hold off until the summer when school is done for the year. The work should last roughly four weeks.

This project will be funded through the Development Charges account.