Busy intersection reopened in Tecumseh following six weeks of construction

Traffic is moving again through a busy intersection in Tecumseh following several weeks of construction.

The County of Essex says that Lesperance Road at the intersection of County Road 42 reopened in both directions, north and south, late Thursday afternoon.

The intersection was closed on April 20 for construction in all four approaching directions.

The work included the complete restructuring of the entire intersection and the installation of new traffic signals, sidewalks, bike paths, and pedestrian crossings.

While the work is now done, crews are continuing to work on County Road 42 immediately west of Lesperance Road, all the way to County Road 43 (Banwell Road) in Tecumseh.

Closures on County Road 42 remained just west of Lesperance Road early Thursday evening.

This phase of the project will see County Road 42 widened from two to four lanes with other enhancements, such as new sidewalks, curbs, landscaping, and boulevard restoration.

Work on this phase of the project began on March 16 and is scheduled to be completed by late September 2026.