It was a busy Civic holiday weekend for provincial police in Essex County.

According to the OPP, just under 200 charges were laid in the county.



Police handed out 118 speeding tickets, four seat belt infractions, six impaired driving charges, along with two other Criminal Code traffic-related charges and 38 other provincial traffic-related charges.



There was also one traffic-related Liquor Licence and Control Act offence handed out.



Overall in the west region of the province, the OPP responded to over 4,800 calls for service which included two fatal crashes.



Police laid over 1,600 charges throughout southwestern Ontario during the provincial traffic safety campaign.



The campaign focused on distracted driving, impaired driving, seatbelt use, aggressive driving and Ontario's "Move Over Law."

