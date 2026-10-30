Busy Halloween weekend expected in downtown Windsor

A busy Halloween weekend is expected in downtown Windsor.

Ward 3 city councillor Renaldo Agostino says there is a lot going on for everyone to take part in and enjoy.

The Windsor International Film Festival will be in full swing following Thursday’s opening day.

For Halloween festivities, many downtown bars will be expecting hundreds of partygoers in their costumes, and Scarehouse will be ready for their biggest and final night of the year.

Agostino says it’s one of the busiest weekends in downtown Windsor.

“Not only is it Halloween weekend, we’ve got Scarehouse going which is very close to the downtown core - that’s going to see some great numbers. We’ve got WIFF opening this weekend... it’s going to be an absolutely banging weekend downtown.”

His message to the community is simple.

“Arrive early, don’t drink and drive, plan ahead, and be safe.”

Agostino says seeing a busy downtown brings a smile to his face.

“It’s going to be absolutely incredible and it’s great that we continue to bring people to the downtown core.”

Drivers should be extra cautious when travelling through residential streets and the downtown core due to the high volume of trick-or-treaters and partygoers.

Other Halloween events happening in Windsor and Essex County can be found by clicking here.