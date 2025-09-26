Business groups expect a "massive" hit to small firms' operations after unionized postal workers began a countrywide strike on Thursday evening.

But the Canadian Federation of Independent Business says Ottawa must still push forward with announced changes to Canada Post's business model, such as the eventual end to door-to-door mail delivery for nearly all Canadian households.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers, representing 55,000 members of the postal service, says it was caught off guard by the government's announcement, calling its strike a response to an "attack on our postal service and workers."

Public Works and Procurement Minister Joel Lightbound says the corporation is losing about $10 million per day, despite the federal government providing a $1-billion injection earlier this year to keep it operational.

CFIB president Dan Kelly says a strike by the postal workers around the holiday period last year cost small firms over $1 billion and that another labour action in the lead-up to the holiday retail shipping season this year "is especially troubling."

Pascal Chan, vice-president of strategic policy and supply chains for the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, says another strike "is not welcome news" and that Canadians are counting on Canada Post to deliver, especially following years of repeated supply chain disruptions.