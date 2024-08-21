OTTAWA - A coalition of business groups is calling on the federal government to prevent a work stoppage at Canada's two biggest railways.

A phased shutdown of the networks at Canadian National Railway Co. and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. is already underway as the clock ticks down on contact talks with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference.



Unless deals are reached, rail service at both companies is poised to stop at 12:01 a.m. ET on Thursday.



In a joint statement, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, Business Council of Canada, Canadian Federation of Independent Business and Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters say Ottawa needs to take action to ensure the continuation of rail services.



They say the federal labour minister can refer the dispute to the Canada Industrial Relations Board for binding arbitration and prohibit a strike, lockout or end any ongoing stoppage pending a resolution.

