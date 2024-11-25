DALLAS - The Thanksgiving travel rush is expected to be bigger than ever this year.

AAA predicts that nearly 80 million people in the U.S. will venture at least 50 miles from home between Tuesday and next Monday — most of them by car.

Thanksgiving Day falling so late this year has altered traditional travel patterns.

At airports, the Transportation Security Administration says it could screen a record number of U.S. air travelers on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the head of the Federal Aviation Administration says a shortage of air traffic controllers could cause flight delays.

Transportation analytics company INRIX says roads could be congested on Monday with both commuters and returning holiday travelers.