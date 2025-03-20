Cincinnati's Joe Burrow, Atlanta's Kirk Cousins and Detroit's Jared Goff will be featured on the second season of Netflix's "Quarterback" series.

The streamer announced the series will debut in July with a promotional video released on Wednesday.

"Quarterback" debuted in 2023 and was one of Netflix's top-streamed series.

Last year, NFL Films, Omaha Productions and 2PM Productions had the series "Receiver," following five wide receivers and quarterbacks throughout the 2023 season.

Burrow, Cousins and Goff had their 2024 season chronicled on and off the field.