The Windsor Spitfires gave up three power play goals in a 7-3 loss to the Brantford Bulldogs Sunday at the WFCU Centre.

It was the Spitfires' second straight loss after winning six in a row.

Windsor is now three points back of Flint in the race for first place in the OHL West Division.

The Spitfires are back in action Friday night when they travel to Erie to battle the Otters.