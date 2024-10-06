A popular burger joint just west of downtown Windsor has permanently closed their doors after 40 years of business.

In a social media post , Bubi's Awesome Eats, located on University Ave West, said they served their last gourmet burger on Friday Oct. 4.



"Back in 1984 Bubi's started a Burger Revolution in Windsor Ontario," said the statement. "We thank each and everyone of you that worked, served and came in as loyal customers over 4 generations. You the people of Windsor and beyond made us who we are. The relationships gained, the memories created will live on forever in our hearts. Garlicky Good Love to All!"



Bubi's was previously featured on the Food Network.

No reason was given for the closure.