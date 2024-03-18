Randy Bachman is bringing the Bachman-Turner Overdrive tour to Caesars Windsor.

Bachman will be performing on The Colosseum stage on Friday, June 14.



He has sold over 40-million records and has earned over 120 Gold and Platinum albums and singles awards.



He's been with The Guess Who and also formed Brave Belt.



Some BTO hits include "Takin' Care of Business," "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Hey You."



Last year Bachman revived BTO for a fall tour which has continued this year.



Tickets for the Caesars Windsor show go on sale this Friday, March 22.

