PINEHURST, N.C. - Bryson DeChambeau is the U.S. Open champion for the second time.

It was another thriller at Pinehurst No. 2 that came down to the last hole.



He was tied with Rory McIlroy, who was in the group in front.



McIlroy missed a 4-foot par putt to fall one shot behind.



DeChambeau blasted out of a bunker from 55 yards away to 4 feet and made the par putt for a 71.



It wasn't quite the famous putt of Payne Stewart in 1999 when he made par from 15 feet.



But DeChambeau celebrated the second major for a LIV Golf player.



