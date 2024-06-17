PINEHURST, N.C. - Bryson DeChambeau is the U.S. Open champion for the second time.
It was another thriller at Pinehurst No. 2 that came down to the last hole.
He was tied with Rory McIlroy, who was in the group in front.
McIlroy missed a 4-foot par putt to fall one shot behind.
DeChambeau blasted out of a bunker from 55 yards away to 4 feet and made the par putt for a 71.
It wasn't quite the famous putt of Payne Stewart in 1999 when he made par from 15 feet.
But DeChambeau celebrated the second major for a LIV Golf player.
