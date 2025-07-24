A judge has ordered Bryan Kohberger to serve life in prison without parole for killing four University of Idaho students.

Friends and relatives delivered powerful statements of love, anguish and condemnation at the sentencing hearing Wednesday.

Kohberger killed the students in their rental home in 2022.

Madison Mogen's stepdad Scott Laramie told the court Wednesday that he and his wife had extraordinary lives because they had Mogen.

Roommate Dylan Mortensen sobbed as she described the loss of her friends.

She called Kohberger hollow and remorseless.

Kohberger was also given a 10-year sentence for burglary and assessed $270,000 in fines and civil penalties.

He has waived his right to appeal.