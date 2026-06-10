Bryan Adams, Wyclef Jean to kick off World Cup tonight in Toronto

Fans and players gathered at Canada House on Toronto’s Harbourfront as excitement builds ahead of Canada’s first World Cup match. Heather Wright has more.

CTV National News: World Cup fever builds as Canada House opens in Toronto Fans and players gathered at Canada House on Toronto’s Harbourfront as excitement builds ahead of Canada’s first World Cup match. Heather Wright has more.

TORONTO — Bryan Adams is set to kick off the FIFA World Cup festivities tonight in Toronto, headlining a star-studded countdown concert designed to launch the biggest tournament in the competition’s history.

The Canadian rocker will be joined by Haitian hitmaker Wyclef Jean, Canadian-Moroccan artist Nora Fatehi and Toronto band The Beaches for a FIFA-backed celebration that will unfold simultaneously with companion concerts in the U.S. and Mexico.

Fans in Los Angeles will see performances from Major Lazer, Davido, Ava Max and BIA, while Mexico City’s concert will feature Los Ángeles Azules, Belinda, Elena Rose and Andrea Bocelli.

The Canadian iteration, taking place at Toronto’s Fort York Historical Site and The Bentway, will also feature Ontario roots artist AHI, Bangladeshi–American DJ Sanjoy and French hip-hop artist Vegedream.

The concerts will air on FIFA’s broadcast and digital platforms, allowing fans around the world to tune in.

The tournament begins tomorrow, with Canada’s first-ever men’s World Cup match on home soil scheduled for Friday against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2026.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press