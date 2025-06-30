Michael DiPietro has signed a two-year contract extension with the Boston Bruins.

The Amherstburg native played in 40 games in the American Hockey League (AHL) during the 2024-25 with the Providence Bruins.

He picked up 26 wins, and had a 2.05 goals against average, a .927 save percentage and recorded four shutouts.

DiPietro also represented Providence at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic and won the Aldege "Baz" Bastien Memorial Award as the AHL's most outstanding goaltender.

The former Windsor Spitfire netminder was selected in the third round, 64th overall by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

DiPietro's contract runs through the 2026-27 season with an annual cap hit of $812,500.