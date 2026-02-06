TORONTO _ Toronto Blue Jays announcer Buck Martinez has announced his retirement, ending a career that saw the former big-league catcher call over 4,000 Blue Jays games over four-plus decades in the booth.

Martinez made the announcement in a statement Friday, saying after conversations with his wife Arlene, that it was time to pass the torch.

Thank you for everything, Buck 💙 pic.twitter.com/NfIuAAjiDj — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) February 6, 2026

The 77-year-old from Redding, Calif., first joined the Blue Jays as a player in 1981 and spent his final six seasons with Toronto.

Martinez first tried broadcasting in 1982 when he covered the all-star game and post-season play for the Telemedia Radio Network.

His TV broadcast career began in 1987 as a Blue Jays colour commentator. He also worked for ESPN, XM Radio, TBS, and MLB International before joining Sportsnet in 2010.

Martinez served as an analyst with play-by-play announcer Dan Shulman on the network for the last 10 seasons.

He also managed the Blue Jays in 2001 and part of the '02 season, compiling a 100-115 record.

Martinez was diagnosed with cancer in 2022 and took a leave of absence from April 17 to July 26 that year while undergoing treatment.