Britney Spears has entered a substance abuse treatment facility.

A representative says Sunday that the 44-year-old pop star voluntarily checked herself in.

Spears was arrested over a month ago on suspicion of driving under the influence.

California Highway Patrol officers received a report on March 5 about a driver in a black BMW driving erratically in Ventura County.

Spears took field sobriety tests before being arrested.

She was released from county jail hours later.

Investigators turned the case over to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office on March 23.

Charges may be decided before her court date on May 4.