Britney Spears has been charged in California with driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office says Spears was charged Thursday with a single misdemeanor count of driving under the combined influence of alcohol and at least one drug.

The California Highway Patrol said the 44-year-old pop star was driving erratically in her BMW on March 4 on U.S 101 near her home outside of Los Angeles.

She was arrested and jailed after taking several sobriety tests.

A representative for Spears called her actions "completely inexcusable" and said she planned to comply with the law.

Spears' representative later said she voluntarily checked into a substance abuse treatment facility.