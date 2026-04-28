British rockers Bush are set to play Caesars Windsor on Thursday July 23 with special guest JJ Wilde.

Bush, fronted by Gavin Rossdale, remains one of rock's most enduring and dynamic forces, with over 25 million records sold, a GRAMMY nomination, 1.1 billion streams, and 28 consecutive Top 40 hits.

Some of their anthems include "Glycerine", "Machinehead", "Comedown", "Everything Zen" and "Little Things".

Canadian rocker JJ Wilde has racked up more than 36 million streams, with multiple Number One hits including her SOCAN Award-winning debut "The Rush", followed by "Best Boy" and "Mercy".

In 2021, she won the JUNO Award for Rock Album of the Year for Ruthless, becoming the first woman to do so since Alanis Morissette.

Tickets go on sale online on Friday May 1 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased on caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca .

Tickets can also be purchased at the Box Office on Friday's, Saturday's, and show days from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.