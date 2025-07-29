After performing at Ozzy Osbourne's final concert weeks ago, British rocker YUNGBLUD has announced he is bringing his Idols World Tour to Caesars Windsor later this summer for an ages 16+ show.

YUNGBLUD is fast becoming one of the key musical voices of his generation, blending influences from rock, punk, and pop to monumental effect.

Known for his electrifying stage presence and boundary-pushing lyrics, YUNGBLUD continues to challenge conventions while inspiring fans worldwide with messages of authenticity and acceptance

Earlier this year, YUNGBLUD debuted his own curated festival Bludfest, as a response to the rising cost of music festivals and a desire to create a more community-focused and accessible live music experience.

Experience YUNGBLUD live from The Colosseum stage on Saturday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 1, at 10 a.m.