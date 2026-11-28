A 20-foot-tall replica of the Gordie Howe International Bridge's towers, complete with lights representing the bridge's stay cables at Bright Lights Windsor. (Source: Gordie Howe International Bridge/Facebook)

A Windsor holiday tradition is back for another year.

The 2026 edition of Bright Lights Windsor officially opened Friday evening at Jackson Park with the annual tree lighting ceremony, marking the start of more than a month of holiday displays and family activities.

The event features hundreds of illuminated displays, themed zones, a children’s village, Santa’s workshop, a holiday market, train rides and a chalet.

New attractions this year include a replica of the Gordie Howe International Bridge and decorative photo frames.

Mayor Fred Francis said many Windsor families look forward to the event each year.

“It’s great. It’s certainly a Windsor tradition, and we’re certainly happy to have it open up again this year,” Francis said.

He said events like Bright Lights help bring the community together.

“It’s a great sense of community. It’s the holiday spirit, and it it reminds us all to come together as community, look out for one another, and help out those that are less fortunate,” he said.

Francis also praised the work that goes into preparing the attraction each year.

“Big thank you to our sponsors and all the city employees. This is a labour of love for them, and they work year-round to make this happen, so everyone in the community can enjoy it,” Francis said.

Bright Lights is open nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. through January 7.