More work starting at Jackson Park in preparation for Bright Lights Windsor.

This will be the third phase of adjustments within the park - which will start on October 31.

Additional perimeter fencing will be installed enclosing the Queen Elizabeth II Sunken Gardens area, as well as the pergola and the public washrooms.

Access to the park from the gates at the intersection of Ouellette Avenue and Tecumseh Road will also be closed to the public.

Installation of Bright Lights and closures to the park continue to occur in phases to maximize availability to visitors

This year the event will run from November 29 until January 7, 2025.

Last year, over 100,000 people enjoyed the Bright Lights displays.