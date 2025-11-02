The City of Windsor continues to prepare for Bright Lights.

The third phase of the park adjustments at Jackson Park are now underway as the event quickly approaches.

Additional fencing is being installed to enclose the Queen Elizabeth II Sunken Gardens area as well as the pergola and public washrooms.

Access to the park from the gates at the intersection of Ouellette Avenue and Tecumseh Road will be closed, and the west side of the pathway that runs by the replica warplanes monument will be blocked off to visitors.

Crews started the prep work in mid-October.

The event will kick off this year on November 28 and will for over two months.

Last year's event saw over 105,000 people enjoy the displays, vendors, and holiday entertainment.