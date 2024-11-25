Commuters in Windsor should be prepared for some delays and detours along a stretch of the E. C. Row Expressway.

The eastbound E.C. Row Expressway off-ramp at Jefferson Avenue will be closed for bridge repair work starting Monday morning.

The work will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday, Nov. 25, until Thursday, Nov. 28.

The city says that the ramp will be open nightly after 5 p.m.

Emergency vehicles will be able to access the ramp if necessary to access Jefferson via the South Service Road.