A six-week-long road construction project begins Friday in Lakeshore that will result in the closure of a key trucking route.

The intersection of Rochester Townline Road and Lakeshore Road 302 will be closed to all traffic for up to six weeks starting Friday, February 6.

The work is the last of Lakeshore's 2025 Bridge Rehabilitation Program and includes the replacement of the bridge over the North Townline Drain through the intersection of Lakeshore Road 302 at Rochester Townline Road.

It's along a section of Rochester Townline between County Road 42 and County Road 2.

The closure will not impact direct access to homes and properties in the area but the Municipality of Lakeshore says detours will include the redirection of traffic, including:

- County Road 2 to the North

- County Road 42 to the South

- County Road 31 to the West

- County Road 35 (Comber Sideroad) to the East

Director of Engineering for the Municipality of Lakeshore Wayne Ormshaw says there are around 120 bridges across the municipality, including this one.

Ormshaw says Rochester Townline is a very important road, as it's one of the trucking routes in the municipality.

"It's actually a very busy road, and for the safety of the users of the road, the best thing to do is close it and have it done as quickly as possible as opposed to stringing it out to try and keep the road open," he says.

Ormshaw says it's important people pay attention to the detours.

"That's a must because it's such a busy roadway. We're basically asking them to stick to the busy roads. These are the ones that will be cleared first by the snowplows, if necessary, during the winter conditions that we're having right now," he says.

Road restoration will take place after the bridge work is completed.

Temporary asphalt will be used until final asphalt can be placed in the spring.