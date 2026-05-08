A remarkable feat for a local addiction and mental health treatment provider.

Brentwood Recovery Home has been awarded full accreditation from the Canadian Centre for Accreditation (CCA).

The CCA is a nationally recognized accrediting body for community-based health and social services organizations.

This achievement was awarded following a comprehensive evaluation of Brentwood's programs, clinical practices, governance, and operational systems.

This accreditation means that Brentwood meets the highest level of care within the industry, and recognizes that Brentwood delivers evidence-informed addiction and mental health services, maintains strong clinical practices, demonstrates a commitment to continuous improvement, among more.

Dr. Sonja Grbevski, Executive Director at Brentwood Recovery Home, says this is an exciting time for those at Brentwood.

"Trying to really re-engage community, and really put what addiction means, and how we can help individuals, though getting accreditation... it's more than a credential, it's a commitment to excellence, accountability, and to the highest standard of care for those in the recovery pathway."

She says this accreditation reinforces Brentwood's role as a trusted provider.

"For individuals in the community, other community partners, third-party partners, it means that we are able to meet the standard of care within the industry, and in the addiction treatment world - trust is everything."

She says the need continues to grow.

"We're still sitting at that eight to 10 week timeframe... part of all this, and the work that we're doing, is to look at those other opportunities and maybe it's not necessarily just bedded services, but it's looking at other services, and this is where we can work with government, with our ministry, and try to offer different levels of care."

Grbevski says this was their first attempt at becoming accredited, and it did take quite a bit of time to reach this accomplishment.

Brentwood Recovery Home provides residential addiction and mental health services to individuals seeking recovery and stability.