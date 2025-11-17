Brentwood Recovery Home is trying to make it easier for Christmas shoppers to buy a ticket for the 2025 Brentwood Dream Hope Lottery.

The recovery home has launched a kiosk at Devonshire Mall near Bath and Body Works as part of the official launch of in-person ticket sales during the annual fundraiser.

The grand prize this year is a dream toy package with a 2026 GMC Yukon Elevation, a 2026 235 BHX Transcen Xplor travel trailer, a 2025 Sea Doo GTX 230, and a 2024 Triton aluminium trailer.

There are also cash prizes and a dream vacation package, with all the proceeds going to support the addictions treatment centre at 2335 Dougall Avenue in Windsor.

The Brentwood Recovery Home currently operates 43 ministry-funded beds, but the government funding does not meet the actual cost to run the beds, with money raised from the lottery needed to close the gap.

Brentwood provides addictions and mental health supports and programs to clients and their families.

Brentwood Executive Director Sonja Grbevski says this lottery is extremely vital to Brentwood.

"We want to be available for people when they need us, and all proceeds go directly back into programming," she says. "We will be able to maintain at least what we have, if not have the opportunity to open more beds."

Grbevski says they currently have a 10-week wait list.

"The need is that high, it's that much in demand, and we will continue to strive to get individuals into program," she says.

Michael and Janice Pare won a Jeep Grand Cherokee as part of the Early Bird draw and then donated $5,000 to Brentwood to help new people in the program, which helped Janice at one point.

"I needed it at a specific time in my life. I just wanted to give back. I still volunteer, and I still sell tickets," she says.

For more information about prizes, draws, and tickets, visit the lottery website at: www.brentwoodlottery.com.