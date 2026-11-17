Brentwood Executive Director Sonja Grbevski and Co-Chairman of the lottery, Glen Malott, in front of the satellite sales office in Devonshire Mall in Windsor for the Brentwood Dream Hope Lottery.

Organizers of the 35th annual Brentwood Dream Hope Lottery are hoping Christmas shoppers at Devonshire Mall in Windsor will take a chance at winning some big prizes during the season of giving.

Brentwood Recovery Home’s signature fundraising program has a satellite location set up inside the mall out in front of Bath & Body Works and La Vie En Rose Aqua for anyone interested in buying a ticket.

Co-Chairman of the lottery, Glen Malott, says the location in the mall is critical to their fundraising success because of impulse buys.

“For us to be present here makes a difference dramatically to our sales because of the impulse buy we just don’t get,” he says. “Right now, if it’s not for this, we have tickets available at Brentwood, and the rest are all sold online. Online isn’t an impulse; the mall gives you that impulse buy.”

The lottery features $500,000 in prizes, ranging from cash prizes to a Dream Toy Package worth $248,000, which features a 2027 Ford F-150 Lariat, a Ford Mach-E, a Jayco Jay Flight Trailer, and a Can-Am Outlander ATV.

AM800-News-Brentwood Sign.jpg A list of the prizes available in the 2026 Brentwood Dream Hope Lottery. (Rusty Thomson)

The fundraiser plays a key part in supporting essential programs and services that benefit individuals and their families through every stage of addiction, recovery, and lifelong aftercare.

Brentwood Executive Director Sonja Grbevski says they typically run a half-a-million-dollar funding shortfall, which makes the lottery so important.

Grbevski says the money raised during the lottery goes directly into their bed-based programs.

“We absolutely run a shortfall. We know the needs are a lot greater than what we can offer as we stand today. These funds will be able to keep people in program, and what we’re ultimately trying to get is timely access to care,” she says.

Grbevski says you have an opportunity to win something if you buy a ticket, but the greater opportunity is to help the community.

“You’re helping people in need, and we know addictions discriminate against nobody. This can happen to any individual. It doesn’t matter what your background is, what your socioeconomic class is. At the end of the day, you’re helping to contribute to the wellness of our community,” she says.

The Brentwood Recovery Home at 2335 Dougall Avenue currently operates 43 ministry-funded beds, but the government funding does not meet the actual cost to run the beds, with money raised from the lottery needed to close the gap. The wait list is around two months.

The main draw deadline to purchase a ticket is Thursday, December 31, 2026, at 11:59 p.m., while the grand prize draw will be held on Jan. 16, 2027.

Ticket prices include 3-packs for $100 or 10-packs for $250. Click here for more information.