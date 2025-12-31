Macklin Celebrini is going to the Olympics.

The 19-year-old was among 19 players named to Canada’s finalized 25-player men’s hockey roster Wednesday ahead of the NHL’s return to the Games.

Celebrini, who sits third in league scoring behind superstar countrymen Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers and Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche, is one of six additions to the group that won the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament last February.

Joining the San Jose Sharks centre as newcomers up front are Nick Suzuki of the Montreal Canadiens, Bo Horvat of the New York Islanders and Tom Wilson of the Washington Capitals.

Canada, which plays its first game at the Olympics on Feb. 12 against Czechia, is keeping its 4 Nations defence corps intact, but is switching out two of the three goaltenders, with Washington’s Logan Thompson and Darcy Kuemper of the Los Angeles Kings joining Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues. They replace Adin Hill of the Vegas Golden Knights and Montreal’s Sam Montembeault.

The 4 Nations forwards not making the Canadian cut for the Milan Cortina Olympics are Sam Bennett of the Florida Panthers, Travis Konecny of the Philadelphia Flyers and Seth Jarvis of the Carolina Hurricanes.

McDavid, MacKinnon, Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, Colorado defenceman Cale Makar, Tampa Bay Lightning centre Brayden Point and Florida winger Sam Reinhart were previously named to the roster in June.

They will be joined by returning forwards Anthony Cirelli (Tampa Bay), Brandon Hagel (Tampa Bay), Brad Marchand (Florida), Mitch Marner (Vegas) and Mark Stone (Vegas).

The blue-line led by Makar -- just as it was for the Olympic appetizer 11 months ago at the 4 Nations -- will consist of Drew Doughty (Los Angeles), Thomas Harley (Dallas), Josh Morrissey (Winnipeg), Colton Parayko (St. Louis), Travis Sanheim (Philadelphia), Shea Theodore (Vegas) and Devon Toews (Colorado).

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press