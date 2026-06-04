BREAKING NEWS: Windsor jury renders verdict in drug trafficking trial

A Windsor jury has found a LaSalle man not guilty of drug trafficking.

Shawn Evon, 48, was charged after a kilogram of cocaine and nearly $80,000 in cash was found hidden in his backyard in July 2020.

The defence argued the drugs could have belonged to Danny Moore, Evon’s uncle who had unrestricted access to the house on Outram Avenue.

Moore has since passed away.

After deliberating for nearly three hours, the jury of 12 people found Evon not guilty.

They did however find him guilty of simple possession after a small amount of cocaine was found on his bedroom by police during the raid.

He testified those drugs were for personal use.