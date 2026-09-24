BREAKING NEWS: Belleville synagogue shooting was hate-motivated attack, police chief says

The shooting outside a synagogue in Belleville, Ont., on Sunday night was a “premeditated and targeted” attack on the Jewish community, the police chief says.

Belleville Police Chief Murray Rodd provided an update on the shooting on Thursday and revealed that based on the evidence they have, investigators can confirm that the incident was a hate-motivated crime.

“This was a deliberate attack directed at members of the Jewish community during one of the holiest observances of the year,” Rodd said.

During the news conference, police played a short video of the shooting. In the footage, the suspect, identified by police as 29-year-old Sean Ward, is heard saying, “You are going to die for the Jews.”

“The suspect had the means, the motive, and the mechanisms to cause a mass casualty and the destruction of the Jewish synagogue, the loss of life and irreversible damage that could have been rippled through our community for generations cannot be overstated,” Rodd said.

Ward, a former Canadian Forces soldier who was released from the military in 2022, was armed with a shotgun and opened fire at Const. Jeff Smith, who was stationed outside the Sons of Jacob Synagogue shortly after arriving in the area in a truck.

Sources who spoke to CP24 said Smith, a 13-year veteran of the Belleville Police Service, suffered multiple gunshot wounds, including one in the neck. Rodd said on Thursday that Smith was making “positive progress” in his recovery.

The suspect was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition following an exchange of gunfire with police, the SIU said. He later died in hospital.

During the news conference, the police chief revealed that Ward was armed with other weapons “and the means to carry on a gun battle for a long time.”

Speaking at a run at the Ontario Police Memorial in Toronto on Thursday, Premier Doug Ford said he has reached out to the doctor and medical team that saved Smith’s life.

“Our prayers are with Jeff and his family,” Ford said.

Group calls for police protection at all synagogues

In a statement, Jewish advocacy group B’nai Brith thanked law enforcement for preventing further tragedy.

“During Yom Kippur, the holiest date on the Jewish calendar, it is believed there was an attempted mass-killing of Jews praying at the Sons of Jacob synagogue in Belleville. It is only thanks to the brave efforts of law enforcement that the shooting did not result in further tragedy,” the statement read.

“For months, B’nai Brith has warned that the situation facing Canada’s Jewish community has deteriorated. Since May, we have released multiple, unprecedented reports highlighting the rapid acceleration of violent antisemitic incidents,” the statement read.

The group is calling for changes to the law to allow synagogues to hire armed, qualified security guards.

“Congregants at the Sons of Jacob synagogue were fortunate to have a trained, armed policeman guarding their doors. Most Jewish institutions in Canada do not have this comfort,” the statement continued, adding that the government must allocate funding for law enforcement to “ensure a sufficient police presence at every Jewish institution in Canada.”

“The burden of providing police protection to Jewish institutions should not fall on the communities themselves. It is a basic function of Government to protect its citizens.”