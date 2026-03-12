One person has been arrested, and police continue to search for another suspect after a break-in at the former Kingsville District High School.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Essex County say officers were called to the vacant building on Main Street at 4 a.m. Thursday after an alarm sounded.

When police arrived, two people were inside the school and fled.

According to the OPP, a 38-year-old from Kingsville was arrested and is charged with break, enter a place with intent to commit indictable offence and fail to comply with probation order.

The second suspect was not located and is described as having long brown hair and wearing a black leather jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Essex County Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.