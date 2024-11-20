A man suspected in a series of break-ins, has been rearrested by police following a second series of break-and-enters.

On Nov. 7, a suspect was arrested and charged with 12 offences related to break-ins across the city. The courts subsequently released him with court-imposed conditions.

One week later, police say a black Cadillac XTS was reported stolen from the 1700 block of Tecumseh Road East.

The following day, the stolen vehicle was allegedly used in seven break-ins and attempted break-ins at commercial properties.

The properties sustained damages exceeding $75,000 and lost stolen goods valued at more than $76,000.

Following an extensive investigation, officers identified the same suspect in each incident.

He was located and arrested on Monday in the 1900 block of Bernard Avenue.

A 46-year-old man is facing 22 charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350.