A break and enter suspect with an outstanding warrant has been arrested.

Windsor police say 31-year-old Ronald Vandeven was wanted after a break-in at a home in the 800-block of Dougall Avenue earlier this month.



At the time, police said video surveillance footage showed the man entering a home and stealing multiple items.



Officers said they didn't find any signs of forced entry and no one was home at the time of the incident.



Police are thanking the public for sharing their posts.