One person has been arrested after police were called about a break-and-enter in progress at a place of worship in Windsor.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. on December 2, officers responded to a report of a break-in at a location in the 3000 block of Walker Road, not far from the E.C. Row Expressway.

Officers arrived within minutes and located a suspect inside the inner vestibule of the building, attempting to force entry through a second, interior door.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

During the arrest, officers discovered the suspect was in possession of an incendiary device, which was contrary to the conditions of his existing release order.

A 37-year-old man is charged with breaking and entering at a place other than a dwelling and breach of probation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.