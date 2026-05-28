Break-and-enter offender arrested hours after release for breaching bail

A 44-year-old man has been arrested for breaching his release conditions just hours have being released.

On April 22, 2026, the man was charged with break-and-enter, possession of property obtained by crime, and two counts each of using a stolen credit card and fraud.

He was released from custody on May 20 with conditions requiring him to remain at a home in the 500 block of Glengarry Avenue. He was also placed under electronic GPS monitoring.

During a routine compliance check, Windsor Police bail compliance officers learned the man had failed to go to his approved residence following his release.

On Tuesday, May 26, officers located and arrested the man in the area of Pitt Street and McDougall Avenue.

He has now been charged with eight counts of failing to comply with a release order.