The Show Us Your Brave campaign has raised over $325,000 for the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation.

The inaugural fundraising event challenged people to show bravery in support of the 1 in 8 people in the community who will face a cancer diagnosis.

One of the ways the campaign asked people to show bravery was to rappel 170 feet down the CIBC Building in downtown Windsor.

On June 22nd, Brave Day took place, where 90 people raised funds and participated in this unique challenge, including AM800's Mike Kakuk.

Funds from the campaign will support the implementation of programs like the Stem Cell Transplant Program and Breast Reconstruction and initiatives that focus on patients' physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

All of the money raised will stay in the community.