TORONTO - Brad Marchand scored twice, including the winner in the third period, and added an assist as the Boston Bruins downed the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series Wednesday.

Jake DeBrusk and Trent Frederic had the other goals for Boston.



The Bruins got 28 stops from Jeremy Swayman, who made 35 saves in his team's 5-1 victory in Game 1 before giving way to crease counterpart Linus Ullmark in the Leafs' 3-2 triumph two nights later.



Tyler Bertuzzi and Matthew Knies replied for Toronto. Ilya Samsonov made 30 saves.



Game 4 of the best-of-seven matchup goes Saturday back at Scotiabank Arena. Game 5 is set for Tuesday in Boston.

Leafs winger William Nylander took line rushes at the morning skate, but missed a third straight contest — the Swede played all 82 in the regular season — with an undisclosed injury.