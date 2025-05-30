PICKERING — Durham Regional Police say a 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after an elderly woman was fatally stabbed outside her home in Pickering, Ont., yesterday afternoon.

Police say it happened just after 3 p.m. on Lynn Heights Drive, where the suspect allegedly stabbed the woman in what they call a "sadistic and cowardly unprovoked attack."

Police initially said the suspect was 13 when they announced his arrest.

They have not released the name of the victim, but organizers of a vigil set to take place in the neighbourhood tonight have named her as Elenor in social media posts.

Brian Fredericks, who lives across the street from the victim, says he was heartbroken when he heard the news and called her a "lovely lady" who took care of her husband with mobility issues.

Pickering Mayor Kevin Ashe says the incident has shaken the community, and the city has to "come together and heal."