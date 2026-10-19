Boxes of cocaine seized at the Ambassador Bridge

A seizure of suspected cocaine at the Ambassador Bridge.

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers confiscated 127 kilograms from a commercial truck arriving from the United States on September 11, 2026.

After being referred for a secondary examination, a detector dog was brought in and found the drugs in the trailer.

Two men from Mississauga were taken into custody by the RCMP and are charged with importation of cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

“This seizure at the Ambassador Bridge shows the important work our border services officers do every day to keep illegal drugs out of Canada. Their experience, attention to detail and use of technology helped stop a significant amount of cocaine from entering the country. Working with our law enforcement partners, we are disrupting cross-border drug trafficking and protecting Canadian communities,” said Michael Prosia, CBSA Regional Director General, Southern Ontario Region.

So far this year, CBSA’s Southern Ontario Region has seized 1.67 metric tonnes of cocaine at points of entry.